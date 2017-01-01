Free Malware and Vulnerability Scanner

Vulnerability Scan Discovering known security problems before an attacker can take advantage of them is one of the most important defensive measures you can take. We look for vulnerabilities in your operating system, web technologies and content management systems. Hack yourself before someone else does!

Malware Scan Signs of a hacked website can often elude a website owner for weeks or even months. Gravityscan looks for defacement, seo spam, malicious redirects, phishing pages and other malicious content. Discovering a compromised site before search engines and your customers is criticial.

Check For Thousands of Back Doors When an attacker compromises your site, they often leave behind code that allows them to control your site remotely for malicious purposes. We check for thousands of known back door files every time we scan your site.

Comprehensive Blacklist Check We check over 20 different search engine, spam and malicious site blacklists during every scan. Landing on just one blacklist can have a significant impact on your SEO rankings, site traffic and email delivery. Protect your business and reputation by staying off of them.